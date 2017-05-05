Kia is celebrating the production of its one millionth Sorento model at its West Point facility in Georgia. The assembling process for the crossover at the Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) started back in November 2009 and represents a major investment of $1.1 billion.

The honorary vehicle is a snow white pearl 2018 Sorento SXL, which will be displayed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the next few weeks.

The South Korean manufacturer explains that, together with on-site and local suppliers, the factory gives job to more than 15,000 in West Point and the surrounding region. The plant is also responsible for the production of the Optima sedan from 2011 and, to date, a total of almost 2.4 million vehicles have been manufactured there.







“The Sorento is a special product to our KMMG team as it was the first vehicle assembled at our Georgia plant,” KMMG CEO Harrison Shin commented. “Our team is committed to building the best vehicles in the world right here in West Point, Georgia and we dedicate ourselves to world-class quality each day. I want to congratulate our team on another remarkable milestone.”

KMMG is actually the first North American plant for Kia – it has an annual capacity of 360,000 units and is located on 2,200 acres.







As for the Sorento crossover, the model is about to receive a refresh very soon, as our photographers have already spied prototypes testing twice. Don’t expect anything major, but a nip here and tuck there with, most likely, no mechanical updates. Currently, the vehicle is offered with three different engines in the United States - a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp, and a 3.3-liter V6 that develops 290 hp.

Source: Kia