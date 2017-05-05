When you take into consideration a brand new car is shipped to its rightful owner with already a few miles on the clock, it means this 707-hp brute was probably crashed only a few hours after delivery. These images of the aftermath are definitely not a pretty sight and it’s highly unlikely the car painted in a B5 Blue shade will ever get back on the road. That being said, the meaty 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat might live to see another day in a different car where it will be able to unleash its 650 lb-ft fury.

Cleveland Power And Performance has this devastated Dodge up for sale for anyone interested in getting their hands on what used to be a range-topping Challenger fitted with an automatic transmission. We find it interesting that although the muscle car has been pretty much obliterated, it seems the airbags are intact.

A brand new 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat kicks off at $68,285 with the eight-speed automatic transmission, but if it’s the engine and gearbox you are mostly after, you should be able to save a fortune with this wrecked car. By the looks of it, the V8 hasn’t been damaged in what must have been a rather nasty crash. Some of the other bits and pieces are probably still functional, so we could easily see a project car coming to life with many parts sourced from this short-lived Hellcat.

The big question is: How much would you be willing to pay for this totaled Challenger? Chances are the car won’t remain in the company’s inventory for a long time taking into account the most important and valuable components can probably be saved and put to good use elsewhere.

Source: Cleveland Power And Performance via The Drive