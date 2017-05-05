That probably won't buff out.

When you take into consideration a brand new car is shipped to its rightful owner with already a few miles on the clock, it means this 707-hp brute was probably crashed only a few hours after delivery. These images of the aftermath are definitely not a pretty sight and it’s highly unlikely the car painted in a B5 Blue shade will ever get back on the road. That being said, the meaty 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat might live to see another day in a different car where it will be able to unleash its 650 lb-ft fury.

Cleveland Power And Performance has this devastated Dodge up for sale for anyone interested in getting their hands on what used to be a range-topping Challenger fitted with an automatic transmission. We find it interesting that although the muscle car has been pretty much obliterated, it seems the airbags are intact.

Crashed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
A brand new 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat kicks off at $68,285 with the eight-speed automatic transmission, but if it’s the engine and gearbox you are mostly after, you should be able to save a fortune with this wrecked car. By the looks of it, the V8 hasn’t been damaged in what must have been a rather nasty crash. Some of the other bits and pieces are probably still functional, so we could easily see a project car coming to life with many parts sourced from this short-lived Hellcat.

The big question is: How much would you be willing to pay for this totaled Challenger? Chances are the car won’t remain in the company’s inventory for a long time taking into account the most important and valuable components can probably be saved and put to good use elsewhere.

Source: Cleveland Power And Performance via The Drive

