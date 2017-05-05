Following last month’s major leak, Peugeot has fully revealed its lightly updated 308, albeit for now we only have a single image of the five-door hatchback version. It’s perhaps one of the most discreet facelifts ever as only diehard fans of the lion badge will spot the novelties. Some mild tweaks to the LED headlights have been applied, while the hood is now rocking a slightly different look. The most obvious change would have to be the redesigned front bumper with revised apertures and modified fog lights, but that certainly won’t be enough to make you rush over to the local Peugeot dealer and place an order.

The PSA brand isn’t willing just yet to show the back of its lightly updated 308, but it does say the taillights have been refreshed to better show off the three-claw motif. The aforementioned leak did include an image of the car’s posterior, with the rear lighting clusters featuring a somewhat new design.

As far as the interior cabin is concerned, the facelifted Peugeot 308 soldiers on with the first generation of the i-Cockpit, so it doesn’t have the high-tech dash of new-gen models like the 3008 crossover. Owners get to use the Mirror Screen technology, which refers to duplicating a smartphone’s screen onto the infotainment’s display. The C-segment model also gets a new version of the sat-nav system with support for voice control and TomTom Traffic real time traffic monitoring service.

More important changes have occurred underneath the familiar skin where the 180-hp diesel version of the sportier 308 GT now features an eight-speed automatic transmission developed in collaboration with Aisin. Peugeot mentions the new gearbox provides the warm hatch with a slicker, smoother, and a more linear response than with the previous six-speed unit.

The 308 is Peugeot’s first car to boast a newly developed 130-hp diesel four-cylinder engine featuring at-source and at-exhaust emission control. It also has a patented chamber design and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) pollution control system to lower emissions.

On the gasoline side, the three-cylinder unit in the 130-hp guise has also been subjected to a few tweaks meant to drive down fuel consumption and consequently lower emissions. In addition, the engineers will link this PureTech 130 S&S engine to a new six-speed manual transmission capable of exploiting the engine to its full potential.

The mid-cycle refresh is bringing more safety technology as the Peugeot 308 facelift is the first model from the recently enlarged PSA Group to feature cruise control incorporating a stop function exclusively on models equipped with an automatic gearbox while the manual-fitted cars get a 30-kph function. There are no less than eight latest-gen systems to help the driver, including Active Lane Departure Warning and Active Safety Brake.

As usual, Peugeot will sell the 308 in six trim levels: Access, Active, Allure, GT Line, GT, and the spicy GTi. All of them will come as standard with an LED light signature. Sales should begin shortly once the Sochaux plant in France is going to switch production to the facelifted model.

Source: Peugeot