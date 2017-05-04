The special edition truck will go to the Trainer of the winning horse in Saturday's long-standing race.

When the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, the winning team stands to walk away with a $1.2 million award for claiming first place. In addition, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has something special specifically for the trainer of the winning horse – an additional 385 horses that come pre-corralled beneath the hood of a new Ram 2500 built specifically for this year’s event.

 

“Ram trucks are the perfect match for horse owners, trainers and riders, and partnering with America’s premiere racing events is a great way to demonstrate our commitment to these customers,” said Mike Manley, FCA’s head of Ram brand, in a press release. “With the longest-lasting pickup trucks on the market and class-leading capabilities, Ram trucks are well-deserving of the ‘Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby’ status.”

The truck in question is a 2017 Ram 2500 Crew Cab, equipped with the Cummins 6.7-liter turbo-diesel inline six rated at 385 horsepower. FCA says the one-of-a-kind Ram was built in recognition of the brand’s eight-year run as the official truck of the event. Though one-of-a-kind has an exotic sound, special event branding on the bed with a Kentucky Derby rose badge on the grille are the only items that set this Ram apart from the rest of the breed.

Ram sales continue to be a bright spot for FCA. The brand outsold the Chevrolet Silverado in April to claim the number two spot behind Ford's mighty F-Series, but more importantly, it was the only Detroit automaker to post a year-over-year increase in truck sales. Meanwhile, FCA boss Sergio Marchionne recently suggested he would consider selling Ram, but offered no further details on circumstances where such a move might take place.

