Star Wars fans (and non-fans) are knee-deep in "May the fourth be with you" memes today, and it seems even Transport Canada is getting in on the action.

May 4 has become known as Star Wars Day over the years, with the first organized celebration taking place in Toronto in 2011. The day is used because of how similar it sounds to the famous "May the Force be with you" Star Wars catchphrase (and if you don't know what the catchphrase means, sit down right now and watch Episode IV: A New Hope).

Today, Transport Canada released recall #2017242, which affects the powertrain of certain All-Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT) Imperial walkers. In the recall statement, Transport Canada notes that "the (AT-AT's) central hydraulic system could fail in extreme cold temperatures, such as on planet Hoth or in Northern Canada. This could impair laser cannon tracking, and affect the walker's ability to maintain balance and could ultimately result in a crash causing injury to imperial troops."

This, of course, is a humourous reference to the Battle of Hoth, which takes place on the fictional ice planet of Hoth at the beginning of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Of course, during the battle, it's not so much cold weather as it is light sabers, bombs, harpoons, and tow hooks that cause the massive AT-ATs to be taken down. Still, we applaud Transport Canada for having some fun. We're guessing there must be at least a few Star Wars fans working there.

According to the fake recall, 10,000 AT-ATs are affected, and the Notification Type is "Inconsequential," though try telling that to Darth Vader. We love that when searching for recalls under the "Make" pulldown menu on the Transport Canada website, there is now a "GALACTIC EMPIRE" option. We hope it stays there beyond May 4.

Feel free to revisit a clip below from the Battle of Hoth (or to watch it for –gasp!– the first time), and remember - we're only a day away from the Revenge of the Fifth. Who knows what could be planned for tomorrow?

Source: Transport Canada