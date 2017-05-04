From the factory, the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe combines luxury and performance into a sleek, understated package. However, the tuner Fostla from Germany makes the two-door far more extroverted by wrapping it in matte Chrome Orange and bumping up the engine’s output.

The luxury coupe’s raucous look comes in large part from the wild color for the wrap. Rather than having a purely matte finish, it’s slightly metallic, which makes the body appear to glisten from some angles. As an extra complement to the eye-piercing shade, Fostla fits a wide-body kit from Prior Design. A set of 15-spoke wheels with an anthracite finish completes the more aggressive look.

Such a rowdy look needs power to pick it up. This S63 Coupe still has a biturbo 5.5-liter V8, and tuning from PP-Performance pushes the output to 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) from the stock 577 hp (430 kW).

Fostla doesn’t mention any changes to the interior. However, if a buyer wants to make the cabin similarly ostentatious, then a company like Vilner can perform eye-catching work. The firm’s modifications for an S63 sedan covers the upholstery in diamond-stitched leather and strategic use of Alcantara.

Mercedes is currently rolling out refreshed versions of the S-Class lineup, starting with the sedan. Spy shots show similar changes for the Coupe and Cabriolet, too. The styling sees incredibly minor tweaks that are largely invisible unless you analyze them quite closely. Inside, the biggest upgrade is a wide, high-resolution display that extends along the dashboard

There are bigger mechanical tweaks for the refreshed model, though. A biturbo 4.0-liter V8 replaces the existing 5.5-liter unit, and the output jumps to 603 hp (450 kW). A nine-speed automatic lets the sedan reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds.

Source: Fostla