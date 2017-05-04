In 1966, Ferrari debuted its new 275 GTB/4 at the Paris Motor Show. It was a standout hit, following the success of the original 275 GTB and GTB/C that debuted just two years before it. Though the 1966 Paris Motor Show is now well in the history books, the car in question remains – and it’s heading to auction later this month.

The first Ferrari 275 GTB/4 prototype ever built could find a home in you private collection, pending you're able to shell out a few million at auction. It will headline the Coys London sale taking place on May 18, 2017, where it could go for anywhere from £2,000,000 to £2,500,000 ($2,583,600 to $3,229,500) when it crosses the block.







The car is completely original. The same 3.3-liter V12 can be found under the Scaglietti bodywork, as well as the original chassis number 08769. Brand new the engine produced 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts), allowing it a top speed of 166.5 miles per hour (268 kilometers per hour). Just 280 examples of the 275 GTB/4 were produced new between 1966 and 1968, making this example exceedingly rare.

Following Ferrari's ownership, the car lived as part of a private collection in Illinois. It was then transferred to a collection in Switzerland under the ownership of Alber Obrist. It would change hands multiple times in 50-plus years on the road, before finding the home of its current consigner in 2004. He himself picked it up at a previous Coys auction.

Finished in a traditional Rossa Corsa red paint job with a black later interior trim, it remains one of cleanest and most well-documented 275s in existence. It will also be joined by a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet (estimated at £1,500,000 / $1,937,850), and a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC (£525,000 / $678,247).

Source: Coys



