Production for the Mitsubishi Lancer will end in August, and the company will say goodbye by introducing the new Limited Edition trim level. Rather than sitting at the top of the lineup as a fond farewell to the model, instead the company places the Limited Edition just a rung above the base ES grade.

"The Lancer has a long-standing tradition of providing consumers unparalleled value at an attractive price, so it was only fitting we pay tribute to the sedan with a Limited Edition trim offering," Don Swearingen, chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors North America, said in the model’s announcement.

Revised trim on the upper grille, fenders, and door mirrors distinguish the new model on the outside, and there's a black roof. The sedan rides on black 16-inch wheels.

Inside, all Limited Edition models have black fabric upholstery with a smattering of red stitching, like on the steering wheel, armrest, door trim, and elsewhere. The 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also features a gloss black surround. Aluminum pedals covers provide a slightly sporty look, and there’s a standard sunroof.

The powertrain is identical to the base ES model. The Lancer Limited Edition uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque, and the engines routes to the wheels through a CVT.

The Lancer Limited Edition will go on sale at Mitsubishi dealers later in May for $20,660 after $865 destination.

While there are renderings that optimistically imagine a new generation of Lancer, there’s no successor on the way. The company is now putting its focus on building crossovers, and the decision makes sense. Other than just six units of the i-MiEV, the Lancer is Mitsubishi’s slowest selling product from January through April 2017. The sedan’s 6,053 deliveries were less than half as many as the Outlander’s volume of 12,305 vehicles.

Source: Mitsubishi