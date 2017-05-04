The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is 25 horsepower (18 kilowatts) more robust, 12.3 seconds quicker around the Nurburgring, and a bit more expensive than the model it’s replacing. With a starting price of $143,600, it’s the most expensive 911 you can buy new, though most would argue it’s well worth the price; we should know, we've driven it.

Already Porsche has pushed live the configurator for it latest model, and with a vast array of options, things get expensive quickly. Standard colors include black, white, Guards Red, and Racing Yellow. If you’re in the mood for one of the seven metallic colors available, that'll set you back an extra $720. The four available "Special" colors are even more expensive than that.

Carmine Red, Chalk, Lava Orange, and Miami Blue are the four "Special" colors in question, and each one will cost an extra $4,220. In total, 15 color options are available – and that’s just on the body. If you want your wheels painted in either Satin Aluminum, Satin Platinum, or Satin Black, that’s an extra $1,220 option, while Satin Black with red outer lips guards (like the one pictured here) is $1,920. The GT3 comes standard with 20-inch wheels.

To get the Porsche logo painted, that’s an extra $380, to get both the logo and model designation painted, that’s an extra $600, and to get the door handles painted gloss black, that’s an extra $170. A number of exterior lighting and headlight trim options are available as well – arguably too many to list – and cost well over $2,000.

In the cabin, the GT3 comes standard with a black-on-grey leather or Alcantara finish. For an extra $3,480, the seats and dash can be upgraded with a leather and Alcantara mix, available in the standard black and grey or black and red. Eighteen-way adjustable adaptive sport seats will set you back an extra $2,640, while full bucket seats cost a whopping $5,200.

Performance-wise, the Ceramic Composite Brake package is the most expensive option at $9,210. A front axle lift system costs $2,590, while a sport chrono package costs $550. You can even add an extended range fuel tank (23.7 gallons), for $140. At the end of the day, $52,210 worth of options are available – and that's not including an extra $1,490 for things like colored key fob holders and a tool kit.

Whichever options you do decide, the new 911 GT3 comes standard with a 500-hp (372-kW) engine, which is all you really need at the end of the day.

Source: Porsche



