An extra 25 horsepower (18 kilowatts) and some added aero work seemingly does the 911 well. Porsche took its new and improved 2018 911 GT3 to the Nurburgring, and in just one day, it bested the outgoing model by more than 12 seconds. That makes it one of the fastest cars, let alone Porsches, to ever lap the ‘Ring.

With a lap time of 7:12.7, it made mince meat of the outgoing model by exactly 12.3 seconds. That makes it the second fastest Porsche ever around the Nurburgring. At the top of the Porsche pack, of course, is the 887-hp (661-kW) 918 Spyder, which recorded its famed lap time of 6:57 in 2013.







The GT3 was driven by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, and was equipped with the standard PDK transmission, rear-axle steering, optional carbon ceramic brakes (an extra $9,210 add on), and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. All features you can get straight from the factory.

For reference, the new Porsche 911 GT3 produces 500 hp (373 kw) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of an upgraded 4.0-liter flat-six engine, whereas the previous model produced just 475 hp (354 kW). That allows it a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds, with the PDK equipped, and a top speed of 197 mph (317 kmh).

As far as bodywork is concerned, a new front fascia optimizes airflow, and a larger front and rear diffuser boosts the car’s aerodynamic properties. At the end of the day, the new 911 GT3 only received minor tweaks over the outgoing model… but those tweaks were more than enough to give it a new Nurburgring record.

Source: Porsche



