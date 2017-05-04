After debuting the new 2018 GMC Terrain at the Detroit Auto Show in January, the company now reveals that the latest generation of the crossover starts at $26,945 after the $975 destination charge. They arrive at dealers this summer.

At launch, the 252-horsepower (188-kilowatt) 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the only engine available, and the powerplant is exclusive to the Terrain Denali. A 170-hp (127-kW) 1.5-liter turbo four and 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 137 hp (102 kW) join the lineup later. Gasoline-fueled mills come with a nine-speed automatic transmission with a controversial gear selector design, and the diesel has a six-speed automatic. Depending on trim, there’s also the choice of front- or all-wheel drive.





While the general trend is for automakers to enlarge models for a new generation, the new Terrain actually shrinks 3.2 inches (8.13 centimeters). A new platform also contributes to a 465-pound (211-kilogram) diet for the lightest version of the latest model.

Opting for the top-spec Denali nets buyers a wide array of standard equipment. For example, a standard safety suite includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, and a Safety Alert Seat. The models also have LED headlights and an eight-inch infotainment system with navigation.







Because of the wide array of engine and trim combinations for the 2017 Terrain, the table below only shows the minimum base price for each respective model with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. A 3.6-liter V6 was also available on SLE-2 and above trims. It added $1,900 to the cost of the Denali and was $1,500 more than the four-cylinder on the lower grades.

Trim Level Drive 2018 2017 Difference SL FWD $26,945 $24,995 $1,950 SLE FWD $29,770 N/A N/A SLE Diesel FWD $33,540 N/A N/A SLE AWD $31,520 N/A N/A SLE Diesel AWD $35,290 N/A N/A SLE-1 FWD N/A $28,225 N/A SLE-1 AWD N/A $29,975 N/A SLE-2 FWD N/A $29,725 N/A SLE-2 AWD N/A $31,475 N/A SLT FWD $33,270 $31,845 $1,425 SLT Diesel FWD $36,115 N/A N/A SLT AWD $35,020 $33,595 $1,425 SLT Diesel AWD $37,865 N/A N/A Denali FWD $39,470 $35,200 $4,270 Denali AWD $41,220 $36,950 $4,270

Source: GMC