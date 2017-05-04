The Volkswagen Polo might not have the most exciting design, but even so the supermini is a huge success for the brand. No less than 704,062 units were sold in 2016, thus making the Polo the eighth best-selling car in the world. The folks from Wolfsburg are now gearing up to introduce the all-new model, although judging solely by its design one would be tempted to say it’s more of a facelift rather than a different generation.

Although the cat is pretty much out of the bag thanks to some revealing spy shots, VW has decided to slap on a full camouflage on this near-production prototype for an official preview video. The 30-second clip comes to reconfirm the exterior design will be more of an evolution rather than a revolution compared to the outgoing car.

It will be the group’s second car to ride on the MQB A0 platform after the SEAT Ibiza. Even though it will grow in size, the new Polo is expected to shave off some weight thanks to the new underpinnings. An assortment of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines will be available, including the new 1.5-liter TSI Evo that made its debut in the Golf facelift and is also offered in the Ibiza.

The Polo GTI might arrive early in the life cycle considering prototypes of the hotter derivative have been spotted testing since August 2016. With the Fiesta ST already revealed, VW surely doesn’t want to be outdone by Ford in the hot hatch battle of superminis. We already know what will power the new Polo GTI: a turbocharged 2.0-liter taken from the previous-gen Golf GTI with 197 horsepower. The same unit should also find its way underneath the hood of the Ibiza Cupra. Coincidentally, the Fiesta ST also has 197 hp, but coming from a smaller three-cylinder 1.5-liter unit.

Expect the wraps to come off the new Polo in the coming weeks considering VW has already announced production will begin in June. As for the GTI-flavored version, its debut is likely pinned for the second half of the year. We will probably see the regular and sporty models at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September ahead of a sales launch before the end of 2017. A Polo-based subcompact crossover closely related to the SEAT Arona will follow shortly.

Source: Volkswagen