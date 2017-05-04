It seems Honda is preparing a number of subtle cosmetic tweaks for the Honda Fit / Jazz judging by these leaked images taken from a brochure of the Japanese version. The quality of the adjacent pictures is far from being great, but even so we get to see the slightly reworked headlights and the bumper’s minor refresh. The front grille will also undergo a nip and tuck, but nothing to write home about.

Just about the same array of updates have been implemented at the back where the taillights have a somewhat new look and the bumper is barely remodeled. A more significant change is the prominent roof-mounted spoiler, but that’s still not what you would call exciting. Perhaps a more interesting novelty is the sporty body kit installed on the white car featuring a beefier front bumper and extended side skirts.

Images showing the interior cabin are not available at this point, but given the subtle updates on the outside, we’re not expecting any major changes inside.

There had been some reports about downsizing to a turbocharged 1.0-liter gasoline engine, but it seems like that’s not going to happen, at least not in Japan. This discreet facelift will also see the introduction of six new exterior paints and an upgraded array of safety tech thanks to the Honda Sensing suite.

Mentioned in our article about the 10 best new cars under $25,000, the Honda Fit should receive just about the same array of tweaks in United States. Given the minor modifications, pricing of the updated model is unlikely to suffer any important changes compared to the current version available from $16,965 (including destination charges).

Following the model’s launch in Japan next month, the Jazz / Fit facelift should then be introduced globally in the second half of the year.

