IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT IS IN EVERYONE’S HANDS WITH VOLKSWAGEN’S MEDIA CONTROL APP

Volkswagen Media Control is now standard on the Discover Navigation infotainment system

Passengers’ smartphones become an in-car remote control

Other improvements to vehicle specifications right across the Volkswagen range

Milton Keynes, 3 May 2017 – ‘Flipper’, ‘zapper’, ‘doo-dad’ or just plain ‘remote’ – whatever you choose to call your remote control, passengers in many new Volkswagen cars can now use their smartphone to switch between music tracks being played in the car, turn the volume up and do a host of other things.

Cars factory ordered from today (3 May) that have the latest Discover Navigation or Discover Navigation Pro infotainment systems included as standard, or as an option, will be compatible with Volkswagen’s innovative Media Control app.

The app gives passengers the power to choose the music that accompanies their journey, including playing tracks stored on their own smartphone through the car’s infotainment system. Whether they are sitting in the front or the back of the car they can adjust the system volume, as well as the speaker balance and fade, via a WLAN connection.

An end to ‘are we there yet?’

Media Control gives passengers access to many of the infotainment system’s features. From viewing the current position of the car to seeing how long the remaining journey will be, plus entering a destination into the navigation program, it is all covered.

Flicking between radio stations via the smartphone screen is now possible, and dialling a contact from the passenger’s smartphone will result, if selected, in the call being made via the speakers and microphone built-in to the car.

Putting control in the palm of front- or rear-seat passengers’ hands is another example of how Volkswagen is developing a suite of user-friendly systems via its Car-Net infotainment offering.

Ease of use of all elements of Car-Net is a cornerstone of Volkswagen’s connected car programme and Media Control opens up the power of the Discover Navigation and Discover Navigation Pro infotainment systems to everyone in the car.

Volkswagen’s Media Control app is compatible with smartphones and tablets that have Apple or Android operating systems¹ and the WLAN connection to the car can be switched on or off at any time.

Latest generation infotainment rolled out

The 2018 Model Year enhancements to Volkswagen’s infotainment systems continue with an increase in screen size for the Golf SV, Touran and Passat Saloon and Estate models, factory ordered from today, too. In these models, the Composition Media and Discover Navigation systems are upgraded to the latest generation units with an eight-inch display screen, up from 6.5 inches previously. And the latest range-topping Discover Navigation Pro unit now boasts a 9.2-inch display, increased from eight inches. All of these screens are colour and feature touchscreen technology, bringing them in line with the systems first seen recently in the updated Golf range.

Continuing the theme, the entry-level Volkswagen Beetle trim will now include the Composition Media system as standard, rather than Composition Colour. Composition Media, previously available from the Beetle Design trim upwards, adds the ability to pair two smartphones, via Bluetooth, to the Beetle. It includes an AUX-in socket for an external media source such as an iPod or an MP3 player, and two extra speakers to bring the total of sound sources in the car to eight.

A new range of vibrant colours is debuting on a selection of Volkswagen’s models from today. The Tiguan, Volkswagen’s third-best seller in the UK, has a new Crimson Red option. The Golf SV benefits from the colours that were first seen on the updated Golf: Peacock Green, White Silver, Black Rubin and Turmeric Yellow. The sporty Scirocco now has the choice of Atlantic Blue and White Silver, too.

The Golf range has just been comprehensively updated with new bodywork and enhanced technology coming to Volkswagen’s best-seller. The enhancements keep on coming though: the iconic Golf GTI is now available with 18-inch ‘Seville’ alloy wheels that feature an eye-catching red pinstripe finish. The Golf and Golf Estate in SE and SE Navigation trims can now be ordered with the smart 17-inch ‘Madrid’ alloy wheel, previously only available on the GT trim.

Further technological updates have also arrived. The entry-level Golf S now has Front Assist fitted as standard for no extra cost to the customer.

Meanwhile the latest petrol-electric hybrid Golf GTE has extra driving modes in the form of ‘Battery Hold’ and ‘Battery Charge’. Battery Hold maintains the level of charge in the battery, for example so that the driver can use all-electric drive through a town to their final destination. Battery Charge increases the level of regenerative braking to more quickly replenish the car’s batteries on the move.

For more details on the complete Volkswagen range – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.