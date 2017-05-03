All hail the last of the air-cooled Porsches. Introduced in 1993, the aptly named 993 was almost entirely unique from the 964 in which it replaced. The flat-six engine was completely new, as were most of the body panels – apart from about 20 percent or so worth of parts that carried over.

For many, a pristine 993 is considered the last of the "pure" Porsches. Luckily enough, this particular pretty example – a 1996 Targa – recently showed up for sale on eBay with a price tag of $58,500. Question is: is it worth the asking price?







New for 1996, the 993 Targa introduced for the first time a mechanical roof procedure, managed by a few switches on the dash. The glass roof retracted underneath the rear window opening up the cabin while retaining the same side-on profile as the coupe. It also came with unique two-piece 17-inch wheels apart from the standard 18-inch units averrable on the Carrera.

This example in particular is finished in a rare turquoise metallic paint job, or teal, with an accenting ivory leather interior. The original 3.6-liter flat six remains, having driven just 81,000 miles (130,356 kilometers) since new, and producing just north of 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 250 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque. It has no rust, shows minimal signs of wear and tear, and has only had two owners since new.

More than $4,000 was spent in suspension work, including add-ons like an adjustable Koni front coilover and rear shocks. The car is in "phenomenal" condition mechanically, so says the seller, and comes with all the original books, manuals, spare tire, and even the tool kit.

With prices for air-cooled Porsches skyrocketing, the car is a bit over market value, according to Hagerty. But it still might be the cheapest generation of air-cooled 911s you can buy currently. But hurry, less than a day is left on the auction. The seller entices you to make an offer, but asks $58,500 for the 'Buy It Now' price.

Source: eBay