If you thought the Lamborghini Huracan Performante was impressive as a coupe, wait until you get a load of this concept. Certifiably the fastest car to ever lap the Nurburgring, the Huracan Performante is rendered here with a convertible top – and it looks gorgeous.

Artist Aksyonov Nikita gets credit for removing the roof and turning Lamborghini’s most potent Huracan into an open-top roadster of epic proportions. The sleek lines of the Performante form seamlessly into the convertible layout. Though pictured here without the roof, it’s safe to assume the cloth top won’t take away too much from the overall aesthetic.

Already we’ve seen Lamborghini testing its new Huracan Performante sans roof. Video shows the camouflaged prototype taking on the Nurburgring, putting that potent 5.2-liter V10 to good use. The Performante Spyder will share the same engine as the coupe, producing 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

Thanks to extensive use of Lamborghini’s Forged Composite carbon fiber during construction, the Performante Spyder should be lighter than the standard Huracan. The Performante coupe loses 88 pound (40 kilograms) over the standard Huracan, and in doing so it slices 0.3 seconds off its 0 to 62-mph (100-kmh) time, allowing it to lap the Nurburgring in just 6:52:01.

We’ll know all there is to know about the new Huracan Performante Spyder when it makes its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show later in the year. For now, continue to stare at this stunning rendering and dream of what eventually will be.

Source: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance



