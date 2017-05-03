Mercedes-Benz now has two different designs of Star Wars Edition versions of the CLA180 exclusively for customers in Japan who want to show their support of the Dark Side. The pair of models arrive just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, and Mercedes limits production to 60 units of each design.

For fans who prefer Darth Vader's iconic look, Mercedes offers a special CLA180 with a Night Black body. Black window trim extends the shadowy look. The AMG-sourced 18-inch multi-spoke wheels feature black faces with a polished rim around the edge, and there's a similar dash of shine from the high-gloss black grille with chrome accents. Inside, Mercedes brightens the surroundings by using red stitching for the dark seats and fitting matching crimson seat belts. Scarlet ambient lighting completes the evil mood.





For folks who would rather work for Vader instead of being the boss, Mercedes also has a Calcite White CLA180 that takes inspiration from Star Wars' Stormtroopers. For a two-tone look, the company installs black parts on the window trim, front lip, mirror caps, and AMG-sourced side skirts. The 18-inch twin-spoke wheels have black accents, and there's also the same grille as the Darth Vader version. For the cabin, the seats feature white and gray stripes, and the upholstery features silver stitching. The climate control rings are brilliant white, and the ambient lighting is a spacey shade of blue.







Regardless of which model customers get, an array of Star Wars accessories comes with the models. For example, the puddle lights show the Star Wars logo. When turning the ignition on or off R2-D2's distinctive bleeps and bloops play. Plus, the models include a windshield sunshade that shows Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Obi-wan Kenobi, and Han Solo on one side, and the reverse displays "May The Force Be With You." Star Wars floor mats look like the series famous jump to hyperspace.

Unfortunately, the CLA180 doesn't have the performance to beat the Millennium Falcon in the Kessel Run. These models come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Mercedes-Benz