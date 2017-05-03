Hide press release Show press release

Maven is expanding its flexible mobility platform to accelerate the gig economy. Maven Gig drivers are provided access to vehicles they can use for independent gigs that they choose, such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing. The program is live in San Diego and will launch in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year. Initial partners include GrubHub, Instacart, Roadie and ridesharing services.

GrubHub helps you find and order food from wherever you are by typing in an address to see restaurants that deliver and also options for pickup near you. Instacart allows you to order fresh groceries online by connecting you with shoppers who hand-pick items at your local favorite store and deliver straight to your doorstep, in as little as an hour. Roadie is an app-based delivery service that puts unused capacity in passenger vehicles to work by connecting people with stuff to send with drivers heading in the right direction — it’s like carpooling for packages.

With no penalty for early returns after one week, Maven Gig is a low-risk way to test out the freelance economy and get your side hustle on. Potential drivers who do not own a vehicle or are unable to use their personal vehicle can now generate income by participating in the sharing economy. Maven Gig serves as a singular portal allowing access to vehicles that could be used for multiple sharing services with endless possible gigs.

The new economy is enabling different opportunities, and Maven Gig is helping to transform the future of shared mobility. Maven Gig is tailored to drivers looking for flexible, affordable vehicle access to maximize earning potential. By 2020, an estimated 43 percent of the U.S. workforce will be made up of workers who freelance. The nature of employment is changing, and Maven Gig is a nimble platform to grow and adapt with the shift.

INNOVATING

Maven’s internal data shows a clear, growing need for Maven Gig. Maven’s on-demand rental for ridesharing program has produced more than 100 million miles driven and 9.3 million rides have been given. Maven has applied learnings from these operations to launch Maven Gig and help make the sharing economy more accessible and intelligent.

In March, Maven became the first and only program to offer the Chevrolet Bolt EV with an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles[i] for both car-sharing and ridesharing applications. The deployment in California has shown that the Bolt EV is uniquely suited for vehicle sharing and will be important for the gig economy. The compact hatchback seats five with room for cargo storage, and the flat floor facilitates easy entry and egress. The smooth, quiet electric propulsion is ideal for dense urban areas.

EXPANDING

The freelance economy is growing. Since last year, Maven has provided vehicles for ridesharing in 11 markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.

Maven City car sharing is active in 13 markets. Members can reserve vehicles for hourly or daily rates seamlessly through a mobile app in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Jersey City, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Maven, General Motors’ personal mobility brand, has expanded to 17 cities in North America since launching in January 2016. Maven has attracted 35,000 members who have driven more than 115 million miles through 45,000 reservations.

BY THE NUMBERS

More than 100 million miles have been driven through Maven’s on-demand rental for ridesharing program.

have been driven through Maven’s on-demand rental for ridesharing program. More than 9.3 million rides have been given in Maven vehicles for ridesharing.

rides have been given in Maven vehicles for ridesharing. Maven recently deployed more than 100 Chevrolet Bolt EVs with an EPA-estimated range of 238 milesi into car-sharing and ridesharing services in California.

QUOTES

“Maven Gig is enabling freelancers to earn income through multiple sources,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “Maven is a smart, innovative platform transforming the future of shared mobility.”

“The gig economy is driving innovation and creating opportunity for so many who want to freelance as their primary source of income,” said Harry Campbell, owner and founder of The Rideshare Guy Blog and Podcast. “Maven Gig will make their days more seamless and productive.”