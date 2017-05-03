The Karma Revero, formerly the Fisker Karma, has been reinvented for the 2017 model year. In doing so, the hybrid luxury sedan also gets a price hike. With a starting MSRP of $130,000, options can push the price all the way up to $139,900, including the $1,400 destination fee. For reference, that's more expensive than the most expensive Range Rover Velar.

The California company debuted its configurator yesterday, albeit strange, it asks, "Where will your Karma live?" Once inside, the website gives offers the option of six different landscapes, ranging from the sea, to the desert, to the sky. Depending on which landscape you choose reflects the color of your Karma.







On the outside, the Revero is available in eight exterior finishes. Three "levels" separate cost, with options range from $1,500 to $2,500. The three most expensive colors are Corona Del Sol, Ocean Veil, and Anza Desert. Buyers can also choose from four different wheel options, including an $800 22-inch Dune Twist Midnight Chrome option, or a pricey $3,200 22-inch Forged Multi-Spoke option. Colored brakes will set you back an extra $900.

Inside, the configurator follows a similar pattern, asking users to choose from six different landscapes, providing six different interior options. Optional interiors range form $900 to $1,900 in price, the most expensive being the optional Palisades Sport, which coats the cabin in red and black leather, and carbon fiber trim.







All in all, the new Revero will set you back $139,900 including the $1,400 destination fee. Though buyers don’t get to choose from a range of powertrains (yet), the Revero comes standard with a 403-horsepower (300-kilowatt) hybrid powertrain and a range of more than 300 miles (482 kilometers) – 50 miles (80 km) on pure electric. Charging takes 10 hours at 16 amps and 120 volts, and top speed sits at 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour).

Source: Karma Automotive



