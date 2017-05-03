Two-time Formula 1 champion Alonso, who is contracted to McLaren in Formula 1, is skipping the Monaco Grand Prix to contest IndyCar's flagship event as the driver for the McLaren-Honda-Andretti #29 entry.

Just like the McLaren-Honda MCL32 that he drives in Formula 1 2017, Alonso's IndyCar machine will carry a papaya orange livery, the Woking-based team having embraced the return to its iconic former colour this year. McLaren has won the Indy 500 twice in the past, with Johnny Rutherford in 1974 and 1976, the two race-winning cars both painted papaya orange.







Alonso is to test IndyCar machinery for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, the Spaniard aiming to pass the Rookie Orientation Practice program that is required for entry into the 500-mile event. Ahead of his test, Alonso also revealed the design for the helmet he will use in the Indy 500.

The Spaniard has opted for a retro design for the Bell-manufactured helmet, in which the red, yellow and blue colours prevalent on the current design he uses in F1 will be complemented by the colour black.

