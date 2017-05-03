Range Rover’s smallest SUV offering has been on the road since 2011. Naturally, that means the Evoque is well overdue for a model year update. Seen here in a new set of spy shots, the SUV sheds a bit of camouflage to give us a better look at that fresh new face.

Like spy photos before it, it’s easy to see that this new Evoque is wider than the one it will be replacing. Strange bolted on fenders and new exhaust tips are the only noticeable updates seen on the rear. The wider track and increased ride height suggests engineering might be making some changes mechanically for the 2019 model year.

The front fascia, though mostly covered in camouflage, is noticeably updated. New headlights and a split grille with a larger lower opening and side vents can be seen. With all that added cooling, it leads us to believe that this could even be a potent SVR model... but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

As far as power is concerned, reports from Autocar suggest that Land Rover is working on some sort of electric or hybrid electric Evoque. Earlier spy shots showed a "High Voltage" sticker located on the rear, suggesting it was running some form of electric powertrain. This test mule lacks the same distinction, so it could be using JLR’s new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with anywhere from 200 to 250 horsepower (149 to 186 kilowatts) on tap.

The new Range Rover Evoque is expected to make its debut towards the second half of 2018 before going on sale early in 2019. No word on pricing just yet, but it will expectedly be a bit pricier than the current Evoque, which starts at $41,800.

Source: Automedia



