Lister is returning to its Knobbly continuation special for a new run of road-legal models. These roadsters are as close as possible to the originals from over 60 years ago, including using the original chassis jigs for the vehicle’s construction and having three original engineers oversee the work.

The revived Lister Knobbly features a hand-beaten aluminum body with a beautifully curvaceous shape, and a tubular chassis sits underneath. While not luxurious, Lister makes an effort to provide a modicum of comfort inside the road-legal Knobbly rather than leaving everything in bare metal. The red instrument panel is an especially attractive touch. In all, the model weighs just 1,735 pounds (787 kilograms).

There’s a Jaguar 3.8-liter inline six and four-speed gearbox underneath the vehicle’s supple lines. Lister uses original Jaguar engine blocks with remanufactured components for the internals. The mill pumps out 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts). Even by modern standards, the sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds remains respectable.

In comparison to the race-spec Knobbly, the road-going model features many modifications. For added safety, Lister installs a collapsible steering column, a handbrake, rearview mirrors, and warning lights for the brake fluid and low fuel level. Aesthetically, these models also feature polished roll hoops, the necessary turn signals, rear fog lamp, and a wind deflector instead of a higher windshield. For pedestrian safety, the sharp wheel spinners are also gone from the racer.

"This is a hugely important step for us, making Lister the first to be able to offer our enthusiastic clients the excitement and thrills of driving a historically significant race car on the road," Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Lister Motor Company, said in the brand's announcement. "Our new road legal Knobbly also paves the way for more future road-going Lister models too."







Lister won’t start deliveries of the road-legal Knobbly until June 2018, and the company will only offer a 10-unit run. Pricing for the vehicle with a 3.8-liter inline six and dry sump lubrication will start at 295,000 pounds ($381,270). A version with a 4.2-liter six-cylinder will go for 225,000 pounds ($290,790). The timing of the release will at least give buyers a chance to enjoy the roadsters during some warm weather.

Lister previously offered a road-legal version of its Costin continuation special for a price of 307,500 pounds ($379,000) plus value-added tax. Racing-spec versions of the Costin went for 295,000 pounds ($364,000).

Source: Lister Motor Company