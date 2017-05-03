The Spanish brand is celebrating the 60th birthday of the 600 model.

The 2017 Automobile Barcelona is the next major event in the European auto show calendar and it could easily be considered as the home show for SEAT. The brand is based in the same city and plans to introduce several interesting vehicles to fans and media – including the sporty Ateca FR and a retro concept.

Since we know virtually everything about the Ateca FR, we’ll focus on the 600 BMS concept for which SEAT says is only a design experiment. The study will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the legendary 600 model from the Spanish brand, which debuted as a rebadged Fiat 600 in 1957. This vehicle is still regarded as an icon of the post Spanish Civil War fast-growing economy in the country, the Spanish miracle.

Interestingly, the new concept will be based on the classic vehicle with its retractable top and will feature front suicide doors. SEAT is not willing to reveal all the details at the moment, but says the concept will be finished in “striking light grey” body paint with adhesive decals in orange and an evolved 600 logo that is “much more graphic.” The vehicle that will be displayed in Barcelona will retain the original wheels and brakes of the model, but will be equipped with exclusive leather upholstery with orange stitching and side detailing also in leather.

As for the Ateca FR, it will make its first public appearance in Barcelona following its online premiere last month. The sporty SUV comes with a full aerodynamic body kit, which includes new bumpers, glossy black radiator grille, exclusive LED fog lamps, and FR logos at the front and the rear. Standard 18-inch or optional 19-inch wheels with 245/40 tires will transfer the power from the car to the road.

Speaking of power, for the FR, SEAT is introducing a 190-horsepower (142-kilowatt) version of its 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine, which can be matted to either a six-speed manual or a DSG two-clutch automatic gearbox. AWD and front-wheel drive layouts will be offered.

Note: SEAT Ateca FR pictured in the gallery.

Source: SEAT

