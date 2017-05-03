The South Korean government has granted Samsung an approval to test self-driving cars on public roads in the country. The approval comes from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and allows the tech company to finally conduct real-life tests of its autonomous technologies.

According to different sources, Samsung is currently using a Hyundai vehicle to test its cameras, radars, sensors, and computer modules. Just like Apple, the company won’t create a standalone autonomous vehicle, but will instead develop a complete self-driving technology and offer it to other manufacturers.

As The Korea Herald reports, the South Korean government wants to help the development of autonomous cars by easing the regulations. So far, the transportation ministry has reduced the number of mandatory passengers in self-driving cars to one and is now paving the way for production cars without steering wheels and pedals.

The ministry has already granted nearly 20 companies approvals for autonomous cars tests on public roads. Hyundai was the first company to earn an approval in February last year. "Self-driving cars call for the collaboration of various cutting-edge technologies from the automobile, artificial intelligence, and information communication sectors," the ministry said.







As for Samsung, the tech giant recently acquired Harman International Industries in an $8-billion deal, becoming the largest overseas acquisition for Samsung. Following this transaction, the Seoul-based conglomerate will have access to infotainment technologies from brands such as JBL, Revel, Lexicon, AKG, Mark Levinson, and obviously, Harman Kardon. The first interesting product after the acquisition to come from Harman is the so-called Navdy head-up display, which connects to the driver’s smartphone.

In addition to autonomous and in-car infotainment technologies, Samsung is also working on EV technologies and recently introduced its new lithium ion battery. It will be available to automakers by the end of the decade and will offer a range of 373 miles (600 kilometers).

Source: The Korea Herald