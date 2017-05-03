The X4 has only been around for approximately three years, but as the attached spy shots are showing, BMW is already hard at work preparing the second generation. When you think about, the fact they’re testing a new one is not actually a big surprise once you take into account the existing version of the SAV is based on the current X3, which has been around since 2010. That means the X4 available today is not exactly young when you check out its underpinnings. As for the second-gen model, it will switch to the CLAR platform as it’s going to be the case with the “regular” new X3.

While I’m not much of a fan of crossovers, let alone of these weird “coupes,” I have to admit the new X4 looks decent. The dual exhaust tips and big brakes could indicate we’re looking a higher-spec version, perhaps an M40i of some sort, but one can never be too sure when dealing with prototypes. Some would say the rear end is sending out a Mercedes GLC Coupe vibe, which is kind of ironic when you consider the X4 came out first. That might just be because of the camouflage, so it’s better to reserve our final judgment for the moment when the disguise will come off entirely.

With the standard X3 expected to shave off an estimated 220 pounds (100 kilograms), its sleeker counterpart should go through just about the same diet. Using this logic, an X4 M could happen as well since an X3 M is in the pipeline.

Latest intel suggests BMW will introduce the third-generation X3 in June, prior to what will likely be a full public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Sales should kick off before the year’s end, whereas the X4 is probably set for a 2018 launch as a 2019MY.

Photos: CarPix