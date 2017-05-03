There are two absolute constants in the universe. We’re talking of course about the speed of light, and the appeal of Hot Wheels. No matter what happens, be it global apocalypse or an evening of double dares and bad drink choices, light will always travel at 186,000 miles per second. And Hot Wheels will always be there to help quell the hangover. As a reminder, a YouTuber named Mark Rober assembled some orange track, grabbed a few cameras, and set up the 1980’s Hollywood Hot Wheels race we’ve been waiting for since, well, the 1980s. But there’s a bit more to it than that.

For starters, Rober has a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent nine years working for NASA. As such, his take on a Hot Wheels race is a bit unconventional, the least of which includes recording bits of the race with a slow-motion camera shooting at 2,500 frames per second. Add in first-person viewpoints, water hazards, crazy jumps, explosions (yes, explosions), and you have an epic Hot Wheels battle.

And while everyone knows the 1980s wasn’t the best era for automotive performance, it remains the decade that gave birth to arguably the greatest cinematic movie cars of all time. This race has them all – K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, Ecto 1 from Ghostbusters, the A-Team van, Scooby Doo’s mystery machine, and yes, the DeLorean from Back To The Future.

Okay, we will admit the race is a bit silly. The bit where the cars go down a psychedelic drain seems like something you’d experience after some Scooby snacks, and we don’t really understand the recurring mousetrap gimmick. But we dare anyone not to grin when the DeLorean hits 88 miles per hour, or when K.I.T.T. turbo boosts through the fireball.

At the very least, all kinds of effort went into making this video happen and it absolutely shows. Viva Hot Wheels!

Source: Mark Rober via YouTube