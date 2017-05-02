Believe it or not, the new Honda Civic coupe, equipped with 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, is about as quick as the outgoing ninth-gen Civic Si. On a good day, it’ll hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 6.5 seconds thanks to its 174-horsepower (129-kilowatt) engine, and if you push it, and will continue on to a top speed of 127 mph (204 kmh).

But in an effort to bring that number up to snuff with the all-new Si, one tuner came up with a flash tune that should be the perfect solution. Hondata, a company well-versed in the art of aftermarket Civics, now offers an upgrade for the manual, turbocharged Civic that increases boost by 9 PSI, and adds a total 35 peak hp (26 kW) and 60 peak pound-feet (81 Newton-meters) of torque.







With the Hondata tune equipped, the manual Civic is good for a total 225 hp (167 kW) and 254 pound-feet (344 Nm) of torque. For CVT Civic owners, Hondata offers an extra three to six PSI, the latter making it good for 214 hp (159 kW) and 220 lb-ft (298 Nm) of torque. Whichever option buyers do decide, it still well surpasses the Civic Si’s meager 205 hp (152 kW) and 192 lb-ft (206 Nm) of torque – all for about an extra $700.

Apart from added power, the Hondata tune adds no-lift shifting capabilities, and pending CARB approval, it will even be able to pass emissions testing in California. For $695, owners can buy the Hondata FlashPro tool, with the ability to revert it back to stock on a moment’s notice, or they can head to a Hondata dealer and have them flash the ECU themselves for just $350.

With a starting price of $21,600 for the manual Civic coupe with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, that brings the total cost to just over $22,200 with the tune. Though Honda hasn’t said how much the new Civic Si will cost when it does go on sale, it’s safe to say the Hondata upgrade is well worth the price.

Source: Hondata



