Workhorse Group has already received thousands of "letters of intent" for its extended-range electric pickup trucks. You might think that people who say they want to buy one of these EVs would want to know details about the truck before signing such a letter (which, we know, is not a real pre-order). But, well, today is the day when Workhorse finally released the "preliminary specifications" for the W-15 Electric Pickup, as designed for fleets. The highlights are: 75 MPGe, 80-mile all-electric range, and 460 horsepower.

We already knew about the 80-mile range and the estimated MPGe rating, since they've been selling points ever since Workhorse started talking about the PHEV pick-up last year. The horsepower number is new, as is a proposed 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds. Oh, nope, that's been talked about before, too.

So, that leaves us with the real news: actual pictures of the W-15. Workhorse displayed the truck for the first time at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California today. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2018. The truck is expected to cost $52,500, and thousands of them have been "ordered" through non-binding letters of intents by organizations like Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, and the Southern California Public Power Authority.

Workhorse is going to need to deliver those trucks and keep customers happy in what is about to become a crowded electric pickup field. Tesla, obviously, is working on one (and people like to render it), as is start-up Bollinger Motors. Here's the full list of today's specs, as released by Workhorse, for the upcoming competition to take note of:

75 MPGe fuel efficiency in All-Electric Operation

80-mile all-electric range

Gasoline-powered range extender

460 horsepower

0-60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds

True all-wheel drive (AWD)

Collision-avoidance features

Automatic braking

Lane-departure warning

Composite body with carbon fiber

Double cab

Standard bed configuration

7.2 kw power export that allows tools to be plugged directly into the battery power source without the truck running

Source: Workhorse