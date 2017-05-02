For anyone who ordered a Chevy Colorado ZR2, there’s good news: The first batch of the off-road pickup truck has left the factory in Wentzville, Missouri, on the way to customers. Chevy says that the first ZR2 customers will receive their trucks this month.

Of course, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is no ordinary pickup. Introduced last November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, it has been developed from front to back to tackle challenging off-road scenarios. New front and rear bumpers improve clearance and allow for the fitment of 31-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires on 17x8-inch wheels, while new cast-iron control arms push the truck’s track width out by 3.5 inches and contribute to a 2-inch lift.

Suspending those control arms are Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers from Multimatic. That’s the same suspension technology employed by the Chevy Camaro Z/28, and recall that Multimatic is responsible for assembling the Ford GT.

Underhood, ZR2 buyers can pick between a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel. Standard features include four-wheel drive, a spray-on bedliner, functional recovery hooks, skid plates, rock rails, and even wireless phone charging. And options include the ultra-cool (and very functional) bed-mounted full-size spare tire pictured in the gallery below.

By the way, the performance of the ZR2 is not just theoretical: Chevy put multiple prototypes through their paces at off-road parks all around the country, including the challenging and famous Rubicon Trail.

The Colorado ZR2 will compete primarily against the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. It’s priced very similarly to that model, too, with a starting price of $40,995, including a $940 destination fee.

Motor1 will get behind the wheel of the Colorado ZR2 soon and will bring you a full first-drive report as soon as possible. Stay tuned to find out just what it’s like to take the off-road machine way away from the beaten track.

Source: Chevrolet