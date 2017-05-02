G 350 d and G 500 (Fuel consumption combined: 12.3-9.9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 289-261 g/km); G 63 d and G 65 (Fuel consumption combined: 17.0-13.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 397-322 g/km)

Stuttgart/Affalterbach. Fashions come and go, the legendary G‑Class continues: Since 1979 the indestructible off-roader from Mercedes-Benz has been a permanent fixture in the model range, and continues to be extremely popular with fans around the world. Customers who wish to upgrade their G‑Class with even more individuality, style and luxurious appointments will find the perfect package in two new special models: with a choice of the designo manufaktur Edition and the Exclusive Edition. The sales start date is 2nd May 2017, with the market launch starting in September. In addition, the digital services of Mercedes me connect further enhance comfort in the G-Class.

The "designo manufaktur" range available since the end of 2015 has been outstandingly received by G‑Class customers. This individualisation range stands for tailor-made appointments, traditional workmanship and the highest quality. The new "designo manufaktur" Edition is available for the Mercedes‑Benz G 350 d and G 500 (combined fuel consumption: 12.3-9.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 289-261 g/km). An assortment of particularly high-quality appointments makes these G‑Class models particularly eye-catching: the numerous exterior features in black go extremely well with the three available paint finishes in designo magma red, designo mystic white and obsidian black. The AMG 5‑spoke light-alloy wheels with 275/55 R 19 tyres are likewise in black, as are the inserts in the side rub strips. The three louvres of the radiator grille, the exterior mirrors and the spare wheel cover are also in obsidian black to round off the design.

The interior of the G-Class designo manufaktur Edition has sporty highlights in black designo nappa leather with colour-coordinated red topstitching. The AMG Performance steering wheel has the same colour combination: the two-tone rim is in classic red/black. A luxurious highlight is set by the trim in black designo piano lacquer, with the red designo seat belts forming a contrast. Black leather grab handles in the roof liner and the exclusive "designo manufaktur Edition" badge on the centre console round off this well-coordinated overall package. The standard equipment of the G‑Class designo manufaktur Edition also includes the following:

Exclusive package (consisting of the Seat Comfort package including multicontour front seats and seat climatisation for the driver and front passenger, leather-lined dashboard, 4 illuminated door sills and a designo roof liner in black DINAMICA microfibre)

Sport package including the Exterior Stainless Steel package (running boards on the right and left, sports exhaust system (for G 500) and black velour floor mats)

Chrome package (including chrome surrounds on the seat adjustment control and loudspeakers in the front doors, plus the luggage compartment sill with Mercedes-Benz lettering)

Prices (recommended retail prices for Germany including 19 % VAT.):

G 350 d designo manufaktur Edition: € 109,878.65

G 500 designo manufaktur Edition: € 121,683.45

The designo manufaktur Edition has a price advantage of around 24 percent compared to a comparably equipped standard model.

G 63 AMG Exclusive Edition: High quality with dynamic performance

The two top models from Mercedes-AMG, the G 63 and the G 65 (combined fuel consumption: 17.0-13.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 397-322 g/km), are now available as the particularly high-quality Exclusive Edition. They have a particularly dynamic visual appearance thanks to a model-specific underguard of stainless steel, AMG sport strips on the sides, rub strip inserts in a dark aluminium look and the spare wheel cover painted in the vehicle colour. This is complemented by striking AMG light-alloy wheels with size 295/40 R 21 tyres: the G 63 is shod with 5‑twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in matt black with high-sheen spokes. The G 65 features ceramically polished light-alloy wheels in a 5‑twin-spoke design. 53.3 cm (21‑inch) 5‑twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in black with high-sheen rim flanges and side rub strips with inserts in carbon-fibre look are available for both models. Apart from the other paint finishes in the sampler, the matt paint finish AMG monza grey magno is exclusively available as a highlight for the Exclusive Edition.

This special model also has a high-quality interior design: standard appointments include the designo Exclusive package with a two-tone, leather-lined dashboard and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery. There is a choice of two-tone designo nappa leather in six attractive colours, or as an alternative two-tone seats in designo nappa leather in three colours with seat side bolsters in black carbon leather. In both variants the seat and door centre panels are in a diamond pattern. Customers have a choice of AMG Carbon or black designo piano lacquer trim. The Seat Comfort package including multicontour seats and seat climatisation for the driver and front passenger are also on board the Exclusive Edition. Other options available from the designo manufaktur range include designo seat belts in red, leather-clad grab handles in the roof liner and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel matching the seat colours.

Prices (recommended retail prices for Germany including 19 % VAT.):

G 63 Exclusive Edition: € 163,125.20

G 65 Exclusive Edition: € 287,658.70

Under the name "Mercedes me connect", Mercedes-Benz now also offers an extensive package of free standard services and Remote Online services for the G‑Class. The range of services is being expanded continuously. They are based on an integrated onboard communication module. The free standard services include automatic emergency call (eCall), Accident Recovery, Breakdown Management and the particularly convenient customer service Mercedes me assist. Customers are able to find a Mercedes-Benz service partner online. Mobile services and apps take care of arranging appointments, for example. The functions of Mercedes me assist also include video hints covering the functions and vehicle operation, as well as recommended engine oils and tyres.

Mercedes me connect now also available for the G‑Class

The Remote Online services allow connection with the vehicle from anywhere and at any time, to access vehicle information and remotely activate a variety of functions. The range of functions includes remote door locking/unlocking and programming of the auxiliary heating. This works both with the Mercedes me app (available for iOS and Android) and via the Mercedes me Portal (http://www.mercedes.me/).