It's the second most expensive new Mercedes, right after yet another G.

You’d think Mercedes would stop after the utterly opulent G650 Landaulet, but that’s not the case as the company with the three-pointed star logo has not one, but two new special versions. We’ll focus on the most expensive of the duo, the Exclusive Edition available in Germany in G63 and G65 guises from an eye-watering €163,125 and €287,658, respectively. In U.S. dollars, the G65 retails for about $314,100.

The V12-powered model is actually now Mercedes’ second most expensive car, right after the aforementioned G650 Landaulet believed to cost somewhere in the region of €500,000. This new Exclusive Edition is almost €12,000 pricier than a standard G65 (€275,723). So, what do you get for the premium?

On the outside, the legendary off roader features a stainless steel underguard and AMG-branded side strips. Mercedes will also throw in a body-colored spare wheel cover, dark aluminum rub strip inserts, and fancy 21-inch 5-twin-spoke ceramically polished wheels. Alternatively, buyers can opt for another 21-inch set finished off in black with high-sheen rim flanges and side rub strips with carbon fiber-like accents. The regular G’s body colors are available, along with a matte AMG Monza Grey Magno reserved for this Exclusive Edition.

Inside the cabin, there’s a two-tone dashboard wrapped in leather. The nappa leather upholstery also gets a two-tone look and can be had in several color combos. Regardless of choice, all seats have a diamond pattern stitching on the center panels. Rounding off the extensive list of goodies are the multicontour heated seats, red seatbelts, leather grab handles, and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel.

As usual, the G65 gets a mighty biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine with 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and a whopping 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s good for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

Mercedes-AMG designo manufaktur Edition
As for the other tricked-out G, it’s the Designo Manufaktur Edition pictured above and available for G350d (€109,878) and G500 (€121,683) models. That’s still a lot of money, but Mercedes says you will be able to save 24 percent compared to a regular version featuring just about the same level of equipment.

The all-new G-Class has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and is expected to show up in production metal later this year. Thankfully, the boxy shape will remain.

Source: Mercedes-Benz  

