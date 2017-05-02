Spontaneous nights under the sky for Mini fans.
Mini says the new Countryman is all about the spirit of discovery – it has room for five passengers, enough boot volume, and an optional AWD system. We say it’s a grown-up Mini playing in its own niche, where it’s a more expensive alternative to a meat-and-potatoes small SUV, and a less expensive and more fun choice than a host of luxury models. Either way, it’s probably one of the most appropriate vehicles to go “beyond the limits of urban mobility and asphalted roads” – and Mini has an interesting new option to make it even more appealing to adventurists.
The British brand has teamed up with Italian company Autohome to produce a roof tent, inspired by the design of Mini’s current product portfolio. Autohome is specialized in producing roof tents for cars and has more than 50 years of experience in the business.
The model designed for the new Countryman can be ordered directly from Mini dealerships in two colors – white and black in keeping with the contrasting colors for roof and outside mirror caps of the crossover. When closed, the tent looks like a normal transport box and is aerodynamically optimized for lower fuel consumption. The device is installed on the standard roof rails and opening is “simply a matter of releasing the safety clasps,” as the tent is automatically raised by means of four gas pressure springs.
Inside, the tent is 94 centimeters high and is not only rain proof but also offers “optimum ventilation properties as well as a high level of heat and noise insulation,” thanks to a stable cover and outer walls in special high-quality fabric. Some of the features of the tent include a high-density mattress with cotton cover, two doors and two windows with zips, close-meshed mosquito nets at all openings, and a battery-operated LED interior light.
Source: Mini