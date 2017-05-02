Honda, BMW, and Toyota will be investigated by the United States for the use of some thermoplastic components in cars sold in the country, as they might be violating patent laws. A total of 25 companies are listed in the probe by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), including Japanese parts suppliers Aisin Seiki and Denso.

In march this year, patent holding firm Intellectual Ventures II complained that “some thermoplastic parts used in motors, water pumps, electronic power steering units and other powertrain parts made by or used in vehicles sold by the companies infringe on its patents,” as Automotive News reports. That’s why the company has asked the USITC to start the investigation.

According to Intellectual Ventures II, the material, used in parts which come in contact with high-temperature auto components, can be found in current models sold in the United States, like the 2016 Toyota Camry, 2017 Honda Accord, and 2016 BMW 228i. The USITC has announced it will target to complete the investigation within 45 days of starting the probe.







Last year, BMW was involved in another investigation, this time coming from the German authorities. The Bavarian brand, alongside Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, was accused of steel-buying practices, violating Germany's antitrust rules. Then, the company confirmed its offices have been raided and that it is co-operating with authorities.

Meanwhile, the brand is also facing problems in the United Kingdom, where the local Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) warned BMW that it shouldn’t use speed as its main message in advertising campaigns. The manufacturer should not use the “for some, the climb to the top is quicker” slogan anymore, as it violates UK’s Code of Non-broadcast Advertising, Sales Promotion and Direct Marketing.

Note: BMW M760i pictured in the gallery.

Source: USITC via Automotive News