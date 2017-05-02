Pricing is out in Germany for Mercedes’ latest super wagon available in its base guise from €112,907. With 571 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, there’s actually nothing basic about it. The standard E63 Estate provides supercar levels of performance by running to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and will hit an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

Should you be willing to spend more, the hotter S version retails for €124,688. It ups the power ante to 612 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), which in turn lowers the time it takes to complete the sprint by a tenth of a second. Top speed continues to be governed at 155 mph (250 kph), but both E63 models can be had at an additional cost with an optional AMG Driver’s Package bumping the limiter to 180 mph (290 kph).

If you’re willing to go all out, Mercedes-AMG has an even more expensive model. The E63 S Estate Edition 1 available for only one year will set you back a hefty €139,980. The premium you’ll be paying to get this range topper won’t bring more power. Instead, the limited-run Edition 1 is all about a series of cosmetic tweaks both inside and out. There are fancy designo selenite grey magno or designo night black magno paints to choose from, along with the AMG Night Package, body stripes, and matte black 20-inch forged wheels featuring a high-gloss polished rim flange.

Pictured above is the regular E63 S, but Mercedes says the fully specced Edition 1 has black nappa leather upholstery with yellow contrast stitching, as well as a carbon fiber trim, and a bunch of other yellow accents applied throughout the cabin. As a final touch, the steering wheel is adorned with the “Edition 1” badge to serve as a reminder it’s not a regular E63.

Mercedes-AMG is already taking orders for all three models and will have them in dealerships across Deutschland from June. The E63 S Estate's closest domestic rival, the Audi RS6 Avant Performance, is available locally from €117,500.

Source: Mercedes-AMG