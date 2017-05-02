PSA’s takeover of Opel/Vauxhall is already bearing fruit as a spokesperson for the Rüsselsheim-based company has revealed the new Corsa will utilize technology developed by the French group. It’s too early to say whether the tie-up will have an impact on the supermini’s launch date, which is supposed to come out in 2019. However, the announcement about the Corsa F’s debut was made back in December last year, so about three months before General Motors and PSA sealed the deal.

Needless to say, using PSA hardware for the next-generation Corsa will allow Peugeot and Citroën to achieve economies of scales by reducing manufacturing costs to boost profit. Speaking of Peugeot, the next-gen 208 was spotted testing almost two months ago, so expect the two superminis to have a few things in common. Opel’s best-selling model in 2016 will be all-new for the next generation as opposed to the model available today, which is basically a more in-depth facelift of its predecessor.

Opel and PSA already have ongoing collaborations taking into account the Crossland X and Grandland X are largely based on the 2008 and 3008, respectively. In addition, Opel’s Combo is heavily related to the Peugeot Partner, Citroën Berlingo, and the Fiat Doblo. Back in the GM era, a plan was announced to launch the next generations of these workhorses in 2018 using PSA-developed underpinnings. It remains to be seen whether things will change now that PSA is calling the shots.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume more and more models from PSA will lend their components to future Opel/Vauxhall products in the coming years as a way to further optimize costs. Whether that’s a good or a bad thing, it depends on who you’re asking. Some will see it as a good opportunity to jointly develop better products, while others would have wanted Opel to handle the engineering of its own cars.

In the end, it might not actually matter for most buyers. Just look at Volkswagen and its flexible MQB platform. There are lots of models from multiple brands of the group available across several segments sharing a lot of the hardware. Most of these cars are very successful for VAG, so why should things be any different for PSA?

Source: Automotive News