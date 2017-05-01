Hide press release Show press release

'With production strictly limited to just 100 examples, the new (GT12) model combines all of Aston Martin's learning from its years of sports car competition around the globe to produce its most performance focused road-going Vantage.' - Aston Martin.

Introduced to the public at the Geneva International Motor Show in February 2015, the GT12 is the ultimate development of the modern Vantage family, which had emerged in V8-engined form back in 2005. The V12-engined Vantage was introduced in 2009 having been displayed as a V8-based concept car at Aston Martin's new design studio in December 2007.

Since then there have also been numerous limited-edition Vantage spin-offs, both 8-cylinder and 12-cylinder, some intended for 'GT' racing. Having attained the ultimate accolade for a sports car manufacturer by winning the Le Mans 24-Hour race, a feat achieved in 1959 with the DBR1, Aston Martin has returned to international endurance racing with a series of cars for the production-based GT categories, commencing with the V12-engined DBR9 GT1 in 2005. The V8 Vantage would be the next model selected for Aston Martin's competitions programme.

Intended for customer use in both FIA and ACO races, the GT2 version of the V8 Vantage coupé was introduced in 2007. Like GT1, GT2 was an expensive category to compete in, both for manufacturers and customers; the answer was GT3. Introduced in 2006, the GT3 category has gone on to achieve global acceptance, with many national sports car racing championships run to GT3 regulations. Given the company's racing heritage, it was inevitable that Aston Martin would become involved. The result was the most potent and uncompromising Vantage to date: the Vantage GT12.

Inspired by Aston Martin Racing's successful campaigns, this new GT3-derived Vantage has been designed and engineered exclusively at the company's Gaydon HQ to be an inspirational sports model offering supreme driveability on the road and uncompromising dynamic performance on track. Comprehensively re-engineered and significantly restyled, this GT3-inspired special edition is lower and wider than any of its siblings in the Vantage family. A broader track – front and rear – brings even more composed cornering thanks to a reduction in lateral load transfer, while the use of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres provides even more assured handling.

As one would expect of a car intended for track use, the GT12 incorporates various competitions-derived features, from the extensive use of carbon fibre inside and out to the aerodynamics package, which includes a prominent rear wing and pronounced front splitter. The aerodynamics package in particular has a profound effect, generating significantly increased downforce to provide even greater levels of grip and stability at higher speeds. In short: the GT12 possesses more focused and uncompromising capability than any previous road-going Aston Martin.

Measures illustrating the engineers' determination to eliminate mass wherever possible include new flared carbon fibre front wings, carbon fibre bonnet, a lithium ion battery, carbon fibre door casings, optional carbon fibre roof, and optional weight-saving polycarbonate rear and rear quarter windows. That determination has paid off, as the new car weighs only 1,565kg, some 100kg less than a standard V12 Vantage S.

The GT12 is equipped with a new version of Aston Martin's 5.9-litre V12 engine, capable of producing up to 444 kW/595bhp, while beneath the skin lie a number of bespoke engineering upgrades. Magnesium inlet manifolds with revised geometry, a lightweight magnesium torque tube, and a full titanium exhaust system with centre outlets are just a few of the features testifying to the rigorous re-engineering of this exclusive new Vantage.

The car's interior is comprehensively reworked also, with a full carbon fibre centre console, touch-sensitive control array and full carbon interior door panels. In addition there are carbon fibre lightweight sports seats, Alcantara trim, and numerous options courtesy of the brand's popular personalisation service: 'Q by Aston Martin'.

Number '74' of the 100 units built, this left-hand drive Vantage GT12 was intended for delivery in Luxemburg but has never been registered; its warranty is valid from 2nd June 2016 to 1st June 2019, and the car comes with an EU Certificate of Conformity.

Uniquely finished in Viridian Green (a 'Q Special' colour) with Pure Black Alcantara interior, it features the seven-speed Sportshift transmission (with carbon fibre paddle shifters) and a host of mouth-watering options. The latter include seven-spoke Satin Black Centre-Lock wheels, Bang & Olufsen 1000W BeoSound audio system, Black Bang & Olufsen speaker grilles, machined carbon fibre 'Aston Martin' wing badges, exposed carbon fibre roof panel, carbon-finish tailgate, exposed carbon fibre door mirror caps, reversing camera, garage door opener, upgraded alarm system, and orange brake callipers (full list available).