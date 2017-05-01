And it could be in your driveway for $450,000.

Whoever coined the term "mean and green" must have had this Aston Martin in mind when doing so. One of just 100 versions of the Vantage GT12 built new in 2016, it’s the only example finished in a custom Viridian Green paint job from the factory – and it could be yours. 

A headliner at the upcoming Bonhams Aston Martin sale later this month, the rare Aston wields a 5.9-liter V12 good for 595 horsepower (444 kilowatts), a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer per hour) time of just 3.5 seconds, and a limited top speed of 185 mph (297 kmh). The exterior, though polarizing in Viridian Green, also comes pre-loaded with aerodynamic bodywork ranging from a revised front and rear splitter to a distinguishable rear wing.

Inside, the cabin is coated with carbon fiber and Alcantara. Carbon fiber doors and a carbon fiber center console help reduce weight, while the Alcantara sport bucket seats and steering wheel give the driver optimum performance feel on and off the track. Overall, the GT12 is 330 pounds (149 kilograms) lighter than the standard version thanks to all this added lightness.

Brand new, the Vantage GT12 would set buyers back $385,000. Given its unique traits, this one could go for anywhere between $450,000 to $520,000 (£350,000 to £400,000when it crosses the auction block on May 13, 2017. It wears the chassis number SCFGKBJY4GGS62485, and is number 75 of just 100 examples produced.

If modern Astons aren’t your thing, another centerpiece at the upcoming Bonhams’ Aston Martin sale will be this unique V8 Sportsman Estate. It’s one of just three built by the factory, and could go for about the same price as the GT12 ($450,000/£350,000). Whichever you prefer, there should be no shortage of stunning Aston Martin vehicles on display – so get to biddin’.

Source: Bonhams

