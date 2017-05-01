Lexus’ new LC 500 flagship coupe arrives at dealers in the United States in May, and the configurator is finally available for you to build the luxury sports coupe. Buying one with every available option would cost you $108,206, including $995 destination, which actually seems fairly reasonable for what a buyer gets.

The LC is available in two forms. The LC 500 starts at $92,995 and comes with a 5.0-liter V8 delivering 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes to the rear through a 10-speed automatic. Alternatively, the LC 500h goes for $97,505 and has a 3.5-liter V6 with a pair of electric motors for a total output of 354 hp (264 kW).







The models come standard with a bounty of high-tech features. On the outside, all models come with LED headlights with automatic high beams. Inside, there’s a 10.3-inch infotainment system with navigation. Drivers can also feel secure lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, and a multi-mode suspension.

While the LC 500h has a higher starting price, there aren’t as many options available for it. So ticking every box gives the electrified sports coupe a maximum price of $105,485.

Starting on the outside, both variants are available in eight colors. Seven of them don’t add anything to the price, but the crimson shade Infrared costs $595. Inside, customers can choose from Black, Toasted Caramel tan, and Rioja Red leather. However, the scarlet hue isn’t available on an LC with a red exterior.

Lexus also options a plethora of options for making the LC 500 an even more impressive ride. The most expensive among them is the Performance Package for $5,960 and isn’t available on the LC 500h. This collection of goodies includes active rear steering, a speed-activated rear wing, variable-ratio power steering, eight-way power-adjustable front seats with Alcantara inserts, carbon fiber roof, and matching doorsill plates. The pack also requires buying 21-inch forged wheels for $2,650 and $390 Torsen limited-slip differential.







Customers who want even more high-tech equipment can get the $1,000 Convenience Package that adds parking assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The All-Weather Package for $250 includes a heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, and only for the 500h an electronic heater comes too.

Outside of these packages, buyers can add even more equipment from the individual options. For example, a Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound system goes for $1,220, and a color heads-up display is $900. A Glass Breakage Sensor increases security for $329.





For added style, a carbon fiber lower grille insert costs $949, which would fit well with carbon roof. A carbon fiber rear spoiler completes the aesthetic for $1,199, but this isn’t on our LC 500 because the part isn’t available with active wing in the Performance Package. Buyers can also keep their new purchase safe by buying the $395 paint protection film on the hood, front fenders, and bumper.

Lexus also offers some smaller accessories. For example, all-weather floor mats are $225; a carpet trunk liner is $105; a rubber trunk tray is $99, and a cargo net back there is $65. Wheel locks are $69, and a Lexus-branded leather key fob holder is just $10.

Source: Lexus