The Tesla Model 3 sightings continue to become increasingly common. Here we get our first look at a Model 3 in white.

From the early prototype Model 3s until now, there’s very little change noted. Some nipping here and a bit of tucking there, but these later Model 3s still very much resemble what we saw at the initial reveal back in 2016.

The final reveal of the Model 3 in full production form will take place sometime in July. Ahead of that, a small viewing party will get an up-close look at the Model 3 on June 2 and 3.







Note: Previous spy photos of a black Model 3 prototype attached below.

Source: Instagram