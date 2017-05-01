Hide press release Show press release

The TECHART Magnum »Sport« Edition “30 years“, is a new exclusive version of the Magnum »Sport« that is presented in celebration of the 30th anniversary of TECHART. With a total power output of up to 720 hp, its unmistakable design and superior quality, the TECHART Magnum represents the individual premium SUV for over a decade.

Spectacular: The TECHART Magnum »Sport« Edition “30 years“.

The Edition “30 years“ has a handcrafted interior with precious materials, tastefully composed by the TECHART Interior Manufactory. The combination of leather and Alcantara® is completed by lacquered details and carbon fiber. The center seat areas are finished in the attractive Magnum »Sport« design. Individual instrument and Sport Chrono gauge dials as well as decorative stitching, set selective color-highlights. The ergonomic TECHART three-spokes sport steering wheel makes the driver feel comfortable and offers comprehensive individualization options. Special signets label the Magnum »Sport« Edition “30 years“ at the exterior as well as in the interior.

The exterior design of the TECHART Magnum »Sport«.

The TECHART Magnum »Sport« has a unmistakably distinctive appearance. A dynamically shaped three-part front splitter and additional winglets inside the big air intakes at the front part attract attention at first sight. In its center, the front apron design and the splitter, which is optionally available as carbon fiber part, visually reduce the Cayenne’s height and create the impression of a solid, wide stance appearance. This is enhanced further by the prominent wheel arch extensions interlinked by sporty side skirts. The central radiator grill merges with the side air intakes. “Airframes”, visually hovering ducts in the air intakes, include the TECHART daytime running light units.

Carbon-made front wheel arch air outlets radiate a scent of motor sports and so do the two added carbon fiber air outlets at the rear of the Magnum »Sport«. The TECHART Aero Engine Lid is entirely made of carbon fiber and features a distinctive, dynamically shaped styling. The lid incorporates two air outlets and is available in body color as well as in matt or high-gloss carbon fiber finish.

A distinctively powerful rear diffuser visibly sets the TECHART Magnum »Sport« apart from any series Porsche Cayenne model. As in all TECHART Magnum vehicles, the rear diffuser of the TECHART Magnum »Sport« can be detached to allow the towball to be deployed, if the Cayenne features this option. The rear of the TECHART Magnum »Sport« sets design highlights with side air outlets reinterpreting the Airframes of the front apron. At the rear hatch, a spoiler trim with an aerodynamic edge as well as an impressive roof spoiler complete the TECHART Magnum »Sport« exterior design.

Additional carbon fiber trims make the TECHART Magnum »Sport« complete.

The Magnum »Sport«’s inner values.

TECHART is renowned for setting high standards, even where it is not visible from the outside. The production with OE-quality materials and the prior usage of original mounting points of the Cayenne’s body ensure trouble-free installation and easy maintenance. The design of the TECHART Magnum takes the variety of feature options such as assistance systems or equipment for certain countries into account and therefore incorporates constructive details. At TECHART, air intakes are not just a styling feature. The air in- and outlets guide the air to where it’s needed. For improved air flow and optimum heat dissipation, both of which has a positive effect on all parts involved in the SUVs driving performance. Such as water coolers, intercoolers, braking system or well-balanced aerodynamics.

The TECHART Powerkits for the Porsche Cayenne models.

The TECHART Magnum and the TECHART Magnum »Sport« can draw from a total power output of up to 529 kW (720 hp). The power delivery is regulated in two stages: during normal operation, 650 hp are available under full load. By pressing the Sport button (standard in all Cayenne Turbo models), the full 720 hp are unleashed between 5,400 and 6,000 rpm. The maximum torque is available from 4,400 rpm.

Technical data of the TECHART powerkits:

TECHART Powerkit TA 058/S1.1 TA 058/T1 TA 058/T2 TA 058/T2.1 Available for Cayenne GTS 3.6l/440 hp/600 Nm Cayenne Turbo

4.8l/520 hp/750 Nm Cayenne Turbo 4.8l/520 hp/750 Nm Cayenne Turbo S

4.8l/570 hp/800 Nm Power Enhancement + 59 kW/+ 80 hp + 59 kW/+ 80 hp + 132 kW/+ 180 hp + 110 kW/+ 150 hp Torque Increase + 100 Nm + 90 Nm + 170 Nm + 120 Nm Total Power output 383 kW (520 hp) /700 Nm 441 kW (600 hp) /840 Nm 514 kW (700 hp) /920 Nm 529 kW (720 hp) /920 Nm Consisting of TECHTRONIC TECHTRONIC TECHART Turbochargers and exhaust manifolds, oil- and water lines, sport air filter,

TECHTRONIC, wiring harness 0-100 km/h (Sport Plus) 4.7 s (series 5.1 s) 3.9 s (series 4.4 s) 3.9 s (series 4.4 s) 3.8 s (series 4.1 s) 0-160 km/h (Sport Plus) 10.5 s (series 11.5 s) 9.2 s (series 10.0 s) 9.1 s (series 10.0 s) 8.9 s (Serie 9.3 s) Top track speed 279 km/h (series 262 km/h) 290 km/h (series 279 km/h) 308 km/h (series 279 km/h) 311 km/h (series 284 km/h)





TECHART Powerkit TA 058/D1 TA 058/SD1 TA 058/S1 Available for Cayenne Diesel

3.0l/262 hp/580 Nm Cayenne S Diesel 4.2l/385 hp/850 Nm Cayenne S 3.6l/420 hp/550 Nm Power Enhancement + 21 kW/+ 28 hp + 26 kW/+ 35 hp + 59 kW/+ 80 hp Torque Increase + 40 Nm + 100 Nm + 100 Nm Total Power output 214 kW (290 hp) /620 Nm 309 kW (420 hp) /950 Nm 368 kW (500 hp) /650 Nm Consisting of TECHTRONIC TECHTRONIC TECHTRONIC 0-100 km/h (Sport Plus) 7.0 s (series 7.2 s) 5.2 s (series 5.3 s) 5.0 s (series 5.4 s) 0-160 km/h (Sport Plus) 18.8 s (series 19.3 s) 12.1 s (series 12.7 s) 11.7 s (series 12.7 s) Top track speed 233 km/h (series 221 km/h) 256 km/h (series 252 km/h) 276 km/h (series 259 km/h)

TECHART sport exhaust systems for the Porsche Cayenne models.

Audible driving pleasure, EU type-approved: the TECHART sport exhaust systems for Cayenne S, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo S. Each system provides an impressive soundscape at all times. The sport exhausts are compatible with the series tailpipes. And for a perfect match, it can be combined with the new TECHART carbon fiber sport tailpipes.

The TECHART repertoire creates a truly unique Magnum »Sport«.

Together with the TECHART Magnum »Sport« aerokit, the complete TECHART program for the Cayenne models is at your service for further personalization and refinement.

This includes chassis options such as the TECHART Air Suspension Module »Sport«. Besides its setup which favors more direct and agile ride height levels, the Automatic Parking Level is a unique TECHART feature. After locking the vehicle, the body is automatically lowered significantly to create

a powerful appearance at standstill which distinguishes clearly from the series models.

Just perfect for the Magnum: the 22-inch TECHART Formula IV wheel. Its dimension is generous, however, it is a particularly lightweight wheel due to a manufacturing process which uses weight-reducing technologies. An individual color match offers even more opportunities to add your personal taste: color-coordinated with your brake calipers, aligned with your interior decorative stitching, bi- or multi-color painted, with a matt surface finish or with a distinctive wheel edge in contrast color.