It may be one its way to retirement, but the insane Porsche Cayenne Turbo S is still a force to be reckoned with. Aside from being the quickest SUV around the Nürburgring, Stuttgart’s range-topping SUV is also one of the most powerful models in its segment thanks to a biturbo 4.8-liter V8 beating heart. It pumps out 570 horsepower (419 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. If this isn’t enough to quench your thirst for power, TechArt has got you covered.

Celebrating the tuner’s 30th anniversary, this tricked-out Turbo S has been massaged to deliver a monstrous 720 hp (529 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm). That means it has more torque even than the Cayenne S Diesel, which recently took down the record for the heaviest aircraft pull by a production car after towing a 285-ton Airbus A380.

The extra 150 hp (110 kW) and 88 lb-ft (120 Nm) output was squeezed from the V8 gasoline engine by tweaking the turbochargers, upgrading the exhaust system, and installing a sports air filter. The tuner also fiddled with the oil and water lines and recalibrated the engine’s software to match the extra grunt.

With the power kit in place, the high-performance SUV will run from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, thus making it 0.3s quicker than the regular Cayenne Turbo S equipped with the Sport Chrono Package. Go all out and TechArt’s latest gem will hit an impressive 193 mph (311 kph) whereas the regular version can “only” do 176 mph (284 kph).

The engine is only part of the story as Porsche’s big SUV has been subjected to numerous other changes. A more aggressive body kit muscles up the Cayenne and can be optionally had in carbon fiber for some of the bits and pieces. The newly developed body panels also serve a second purpose as a few of them boost cooling of the uprated internals. Rounding off the comprehensive package are some goodies inside the two-tone cabin fitted with plenty of leather and carbon fiber.

TechArt is offering similar kits for lesser versions of the Cayenne, including the GTS, non-S Turbo, and the diesels.

Source: TechArt

