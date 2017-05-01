The very rare SLS AMG Electric Drive pictured here was introduced to the market back in 2013 and it’s turning out to be an accurate preview of what’s in tow from Mercedes-AMG in terms of electrified performance cars. The first of the bunch will be the Project One hybrid range topper scheduled to be revealed in production guise in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show with a rumored combined output of 1,020 horsepower. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, according to AMG head honcho Tobias Moers.

The recently revealed AMG GT four-door concept featuring the new “EQ Power+” moniker to denote hybrid powertrains will spawn a production version “not far beyond” beyond the launch of the regular model due likely in 2018 or 2019. That means a hybrid AMG GT four-door sedan will probably arrive at some point in 2020.

When asked by Automotive News about whether plug-in hybrid technology will be implemented across the AMG lineup, Moers said it will happen since Mercedes’ go-faster division is “not able to change the future.” He went on to specify:

“We have to adapt to these new requirements and regulations, and we have to move forward and find new innovative solutions.”

While he did not disclose information about the rollout of these new performance plug-in hybrids, AMG’s boss did admit fully electric vehicles are also on the agenda and will eventually hit the streets:

“I don't know when down the road. But we are not changing the future. It is going to happen.”

A similar statement was made by Mercedes’ R&D chief, Ola Källenius, at the beginning of the year during the Detroit Auto Show. He admitted both hybrid and pure EVs will eventually be a part of the AMG family as performance versions of the forthcoming EQ-badged models.

