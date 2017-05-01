The Brough Superior SS100 nicknamed "Moby Dick" was declared "the fastest privately owned machine in the world" in 1931. It sold for $333,000 in 2011. Projections for the upcoming auction estimate it will bring from $550,000 to $770,000.

Timed at 106 miles per hour (171 kilometers per hour) in 1931, the 1142 cc V-twin engine was later tuned to up the speed to 115 mph (185 kph). It’s one of five Brough Superiors on offer at the May 27 Sotheby's auction. Next in the pecking order is likely to be the 1936 Brough Superior SS100, one of the 102 SS100s built with a Matchless engine. The bike is presented in excellent mechanical condition and is expected to fetch between $200,000 to $275,000.

The 1938 Brough Superior SS80 De Luxe is expected to sell for between $120,000 and $170,000. The 1933 Brough Superior SS80 De Luxe was owned by Brough CEO Mark Upham and is estimated to sell for between $150,000 and $200,000.







The 2011 Brough Superior SS100 750 "Baby Pendine" on which journalist Alan Cathcart set a new record at the 2013 Bonneville Speed Trials is a one-owner machine. It’s expected to sell for between $120,000 and $170,000.