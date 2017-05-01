This dusty and rusty Bentley S2 was first registered back in March 1960 before switching owners ten years later when Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks bought it after "Lola" went straight to number 1. But since he did not have a driver’s license at that time, his then-wife drove it, including for a family holiday to Cornwall. It was in this car the rock legend wrote the famous song “Apeman” during his stay in Mullion using his Spanish guitar while sitting in the back seat.

Not only that, but the Bentley S2 also took part in a photo shoot for the band’s “Preservation” album and there are still a handful of black and white images of the members posing as gangsters in front of the Konk recording studio in London.

During the 1970s, Sir Ray Davies took the car with him when he moved to Surrey, but he still did not have a driver’s license at that time. The Bentley S2 was taken out from time to time for family outings, weddings, and special events before the band took it on the road in a U.K. tour. However, The Kinks’ then-manager decided to put the car into a garage after fans started writing messages on it using lipstick.

It has been collecting dust since 1991, so it goes without saying the 6.2-liter V8-powered Bentley fitted with a four-speed automatic transmission needs to be restored to its former glory. It has covered 61,756 miles (99,386 kilometers) and is in need of a thorough refresh both inside and out.

Silverstone Auctions will have the 1960 Bentley S2 for sale on May 13rd at the Silverstone track and estimates it will fetch anywhere between £25,000 and £30,000 (about $32,300 and $38,700). It’s not every day you get the chance to buy a car straight from a rock legend, and with around 2,000 units made during the model’s production run between 1959 and 1962, it’s also quite rare.

Source: Silverstone Auctions