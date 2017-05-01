Features five contactless payment points people can tap to donate money to fight cancer.

Hyundai has found a clever way to raise awareness in the fight against cancer by creating a one-of-a-kind Ioniq EV “Contactless Car” giving people the opportunity to donate money to the Stand Up To Cancer. Launched in 2012, it’s a U.K. nationwide fundraising campaign organized by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with Channel 4. So far it has raised more than £38 million (about $49M) to support over 40 clinical trials and projects.

Should you want to contribute, the all-electric Ioniq has been fitted with five embedded contactless payment points on the body to give people the opportunity to donate £5 ($6.5) or £10 ($13) to Stand Up To Cancer. Hyundai mentions the unique EV will react after every donation by automatically generating audio, visual or electronic signs.

Gone are the front and rear conventional license plates as instead Hyundai has installed LED digital totalizers that will automatically update after every donation. An in-car photo booth has been added as well and donors will be encouraged to use it after donating money. Printed photos will then be glued onto the car’s body and ultimately Hyundai hopes the Ioniq Electric will be covered by a mosaic containing images depicting everyone that has contributed to the battle against cancer.

The car’s launch event is scheduled to take place on May 22st at the King’s Cross station in London and after that the bespoke Ioniq EV will embark upon a national tour. Between May and November, Hyundai will have the vehicle on display at various events as well as its dealerships across U.K. to boost exposure as much as possible in a bid to raise more money for the noble cause. The company’s local division points out it will encourage its employees as well as customers to donate money to Stand Up To Cancer.

Source: Hyundai

