When Volkswagen introduced the Golf facelift back in November 2016, it briefly mentioned a frugal BlueMotion version equipped with the group’s new 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine. Now, the company has decided to release more details at the Vienna Motor Symposium about the second TSI Evo unit launching this summer in Europe.

Available with the DSG transmission, the more evolved coasting function will completely turn off the engine and it will work at speeds of up to 130 kph (81 mph). VW promises this will give the ever so popular Golf the characteristics of a hybrid and will reduce fuel consumption in the real world by 0.4 liters / 100 km compared to a conventional engine. At the same time, it will be 0.2 liters thriftier than the current coasting function, which doesn’t deactivate the engine.

To make this possible, VW’s engineers have implemented a compact lithium-ion battery linked to the Golf’s 12-volt electrics. The battery’s role is to feed the car with the necessary electric consumer units while the coasting function is active. There’s also a so-called “Q-diode” responsible for regulating the current flow between the newly added lithium-ion and the vehicle’s regular lead-acid batteries.

When it’s time to turn off the coasting function, VW says the 1.5-liter TSI Evo can be fired up in a number of ways, based on the car’s speed and the situation. The gasoline engine resumes its normal operation using the starter, the clutches of the DSG, or both.

As a reminder, this more economical version of the engine is rated at 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque whereas the beefier configuration pumps out 150 hp (110 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm).

Fuel consumption in the case of the lower-powered variant is estimated at 4.6 liters / 100 km (corresponding to 104 g/km of CO2) in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). That’s 0.3 liters less than the stronger 1.5 TSI Evo.

Also at the Vienna Motor Symposium, VW introduced a new three-cylinder, 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine able to work on compressed natural gas. Set to debut in the all-new Polo supermini, the 1.0 TGI is going to develop 90 hp (66 kW) and will run “in a particularly low-emission manner” on gasoline or CNG with the aim to lower CO2 and NOx particulate emissions than previous engines of this kind.

Source: Volkswagen

