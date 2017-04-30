Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in Vancouver giving a TED talk today, mostly centered around his/The Boring Company for building underground transportation (check out details and nifty promo video on The Boring Company here), but he also found the time to talk about about Tesla’s upcoming electric Semi-Truck project.

More specifically, he released the first image of the Tesla Semi Truck, and so far…so good.

Musk says the truck, which will be unveiled officially this September, will out pace any diesel offering on the market today; and that is for both torque AND range.

“With the Tesla semi we want to show that an electric truck can out torque any diesel semi.”

Further to that, apparently the Semi-Truck is “spry” and can be driven like a sports car; something we reserve the right to hold judgement on!