Koenigsegg introduced in 2012 what they described as being the “world’s first hollow, one piece, super light carbon fiber wheel” for the Agera R hypercar, but you had to buy the car to get the wheels. That all changed when Carbon Revolution introduced the world's first commercially produced, one-piece carbon fiber wheel set. In other words, customers can simply go to the store and buy these ultra-light wheels, without having to spend millions of dollars on a hypercar. In the United States, the company has a network of 20 dealerships from where clients willing to fork out the money can take advantage of the benefits brought by carbon fiber wheels.

The privately owned Australian company already has a deal with Ford to supply CF wheels for the Ford GT supercar and the much more affordable Shelby GT350R Mustang, which actually gets these wheels (pictured below) as standard equipment. Thanks to these contracts and others currently in the works, Carbon Revolution is happy to announce it has reduced the retail price of a set by a whopping 25 percent.

That means the most affordable set of carbon fiber wheels money can buy nowadays costs $11,850 MSRP, or just about as much as a new Nissan Versa Sedan ($11,990 MSRP) — the cheapest new car currently on sale in United States. Sure, it’s not what you would call a bargain, but the $4,000 discount compared to the previous price tag is impressive. A set of four Carbon Revolution CR-9 wheels can be optionally had with Porsche center lock fittings for a cool $13,850.

In the case of the aforementioned Ford GT, a 20-inch carbon fiber wheel available with either a glossy clearcoat or a matte finish is approximately 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) lighter than the already featherweight forged aluminum standard wheel. Aside from the weight reduction, the optional CF set for the Blue Oval’s supercar diminishes rotational inertia by 25 percent.

While the $11,850 sticker is still out of reach for most people, it’s a clear sign these rims are getting more and more affordable and in a few years the price will likely continue to drop, much like battery tech is evolving and as such EVs are becoming more attainable.

Source: Carbon Revolution