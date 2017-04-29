Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg visited Michigan recently on his “Personal Year of Travel Challenge.” His itinerary included a stop at Ford’s Dearborn assembly plant, where he had a chance to get up close with F-150s under construction and chat with the people who build them.

You can’t visit such a place without getting your hands dirty, however, so Zuckerberg donned some safety gear, and according to his Facebook page, also performed some minor assembly. And yes Ford fans, keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks and months at your dealership, because the social media mogul also said he signed the inspection sticker on one.

In his post he did rather poignantly sum up life on the assembly line, something which is often hard to grasp by those who’ve never worked on one.

“Working on the line at an assembly plant is physically hard, and the people I met talked about how tiring it is and how worn down you get. Each person told me separately how important it is to have good shoes because you're essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day. Every 52 seconds, you have to go through your set of tasks -- 650 times a day. You have to be perfect, but the biggest challenge is having the focus to do the same thing over and over again.”

There is certainly a bit of irony in the creator of Facebook – arguably the single greatest medium in recent memory for encouraging reclusive behavior – taking extra steps to get out and about by visiting people and places. Zuckerberg’s 2017 challenge is to do just that while visiting all 50 states, and while there will certainly be those who mock his efforts, we applaud what he’s doing.

It’s easy to swing by somebody’s office for a handshake, or set up a big stage at a plant for a speech and photo op. But as a Detroit-based publication that’s proud of the Motor City and the automotive heritage within, we want to thank Mr. Zuckerberg for taking time to speak with real folks building real cars in Motown.

And if you wouldn’t mind telling us which F-150 you signed, that would be great too.

Source: Ford, Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook