In 1963, Chevy introduced the C2 Corvette Sting Ray. It was an icon, building on the already iconic status of the original C1, which hit the market just ten years earlier. In 1967, the C2 ended production, and with it the opportunity to pick one up new before the arrival of the C3.

But don’t be discouraged. After 50 years in storage, a completely original 1967 Corvette "Vault Find" is heading to auction for the first time – and it’s as close to new as you’ll get in a car of this caliber. The Corvette will cross the block next month as part of the Mecum Indianapolis sale.







Under the hood is the same factory 427 V8 producing 435 horsepower (325 kilowatts) you’d find on the car when new. With just one owner to its name, a Vietnam veteran, the iconic Corvette has driven just 8,522 original miles (13,714 kilometers), and just 15 miles (24 kilometers) in the past 15 years.

Its owner reportedly never drove it in the rain, never parked it in the sun, and after his death in 1993, stored the car in a climate-controlled garage. The car has been maintained by his son since then, who says "it may be the very last true 'Vault Find' in the world."

It wears its original Marina Blue exterior finish, a matching blue interior, and a classic set of five-spoke wheels. The car has never been restored in its 50-year history, apart from a new battery and mufflers, and remains in like-new condition, similar to how it might have looked rolling of the factory floor in 1967. It will head to auction on Saturday, May 20, 2017. No estimates are given on how much it might cost, but don't expect it to go for cheap.







Source: Mecum



