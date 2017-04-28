Mercedes-Maybach’s lineup will soon grow to include a second member, which will join the S-Class-based stretched sedan. Answering Bentley’s entry into the super luxury SUV segment, the German brand will launch a super posh vehicle, so far simply called the Maybach SUV – and our exclusive rendering previews a possible look for it.

Wait, wait – don’t rush into giving this design experiment negative reactions, since it’s based mostly on rumors and speculations. The only things we know for sure about the SUV so far are that it will exist, will be based on the next generation GLS, and could get an electric powertrain.

Of course, as a product of Mercedes-Maybach, the vehicle will get some distinctive visual tweaks that should distinguish it from the GLS. Look for a more prominent radiator grille, bigger and fancier wheels, different bumpers, and more chrome decorative elements.







Inside the cabin, different sources claim, passengers will enjoy separate seats with full integration into the car’s infotainment system for each one of them – just like in the limited edition Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Also, those sofas should benefit from heating, cooling, massaging, and fully electric adjustment functions.

Some reports suggest Mercedes’ flagship V12 engine won’t find a place under the hood of the Maybach SUV, but take this information with a grain of salt, considering the fact that the vehicle will have to compete against 12-cylinder beasts from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. We suspect the V8 configuration with standard all-wheel drive will be the most popular.

There’s also one more very interesting option. Mercedes is still considering whether to give its future production electric EQ SUV Maybach treatment and, if that happens, the automaker will have a super electric SUV on the market. The marque says it’s still “too early to say,” but at least we know it is pondering this option.

Note: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS pictured in the gallery.

Source: OmniAuto