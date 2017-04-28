Since the CX-9 is not currently being sold in Japan, it means Mazda doesn’t have a three-row SUV for sale in its domestic market at the moment. That will change towards the end of the year when the CX-8 will be launched in the Land of the Rising Sun. Seen here in this sole teaser image is the six-seat version, but we do know the Zoom-Zoom company will also sell the big SUV with seven seats to better cater larger families.

While the wheelbase measuring 2,930 millimeters (115 inches) is identical to the CX-9’s, the new CX-8 is 175-mm shorter overall. It’s also 129-mm narrower and it actually has the same 1,840-mm width as the CX-5. As for height, the new Japan-only SUV stands 1,730-mm tall, so it’s 17-mm lower than the CX-9 and at the same time sits 55 mm taller than the CX-5.

Mazda has also revealed it will sell the new CX-8 on its home turf with a turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission. Details about the inline-four Skyactiv-D’s output have not been disclosed, but in the CX-5 it develops 150 hp (110 kW) & 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) and can also be had in a beefier state of tune with 173 hp (129 kW) & 310 lb-ft (420 Nm).

We should point out that the very same diesel engine will soon find its way underneath the hood of the U.S.-spec CX-5 and is slated to go on sale in the second half of the year. It’s actually going to be the first-ever diesel Mazda to be sold in United States and will feature Natural Sound Smoother and Natural Sound Frequency Control technologies to boost refinement.

Only time will tell whether the CX-8 is going to remain a Japan-only affair or if Mazda will decide to launch the three-row SUV in global markets as well.

Source: Mazda