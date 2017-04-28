Freshening up an old Porsche 911 is not an easy task to accomplish, but the aftermarket specialists from DP Motorsport have found the right way to breathe new life into this example. Basically almost everything that you see is custom made, with the tuner saying about 1,000 changes have been carried out.

Dubbed the “911 RS 3.5 Evolution,” the heavily modified sports car adopts a custom body made from a combination of carbon fiber and glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP). To keep the weight low, the doors’ windows are made from hardened plexiglass while the 80-liter fuel tank is built from carbon fiber. The end result is a 911 tipping the scales at just 2,072 pounds (940 kilograms, dry) — also possible by installing a lightweight motorsport-spec battery.

Once work on the tailor-made body came to an end, the tuner then turned its attention to some of the inner bits and pieces. As such, an H&R suspension kit was added, along with a brake system from a Turbo 3.3 model. The car now sits on 15-inch Fuchs wheels shod in semi-slick Michelin tires measuring 225/55/15 at the front axle and 335/35-15 at the back.

Output stands at 365 horsepower (268 kilowatts) after fitting the 3.5-liter engine with a dual ignition system, a mechanical fuel injection with individual throttle valves, and 911 RSR-sourced camshafts. The engineers also tweaked the Porsche transmission by shortening the gear ratios to boost acceleration.

After taking care of the mechanical upgrades, DP Motorsport focused on the stripped-out interior where there’s now a Momo steering wheel and a pair of body-hugging seats. A red roll cage and four-point harnesses were added along with even more carbon fiber to nicely round off the changes.

The tuner isn’t saying how much money were invested, but given the sheer amount of upgrades and the volume of work involved, such a package certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Source: DP Motorsport